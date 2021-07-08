Senior Policy Officer, Climate Change, Government of South Australia – Adelaide

Department for Environment and Water

Job reference: 443496

Location: 5000 – ADELAIDE

Job status: Short Term Contract

Eligibility: Open to Everyone

Job Description:

The Senior Policy Officer will work on analysis, development and implementation of climate change policy, including strategies and action plans. The position will work collaboratively with key stakeholders and other government agencies to provide expert policy, legislative and management advice relating to climate change mitigation and adaptation in South Australia.​

Contract to: This full time position will be available up to 19 March 2024.

Special Conditions:

May be required to participate in fire management or associated duties.

Current class “C” driver’s licence and willingness to drive is desirable.

May be required to undertake intra or interstate travel and work outside of the normal hours of work.​

Salary: ASO6 – $92,784 min – $98,143 max per annum

Enquiries:

For all confidential enquiries, please reach out to:

Di Favier, Manager Strategy and Policy

Phone: 0427 006 381

Email: Diane.Favier@sa.gov.au

Application Instructions:

All applications are to be submitted online via I WORK FOR SA.

Applicants to submit a CV and letter of application (max 3 pages) addressing the Technical, Professional/Knowledge and Experience (including Qualifications) as outlined in the Role Description.

Applications close: 13/07/2021 11:00 PM

