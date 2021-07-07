China emissions trading to start in July, premier says
Published 15:13 on July 7, 2021 / Last updated at 15:19 on July 7, 2021 / China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets / No Comments
Trading in China’s carbon market will begin in July, Premier Li Keqiang said Wednesday evening, after the failure to meet the widely touted June deadline had sparked concerns a longer delay might be in store.
