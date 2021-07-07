Brussels mulls full free allocation phaseout by 2035 “at the earliest” -draft
Published 13:03 on July 7, 2021 / Last updated at 13:03 on July 7, 2021 / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Brussels may propose waiting until 2026 to gradually phase out free allocation of EU carbon allowances for industry and to fully put an end to the handouts by 2035 at the earliest, according to two draft documents on the planned carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) seen by Carbon Pulse.
Brussels may propose waiting until 2026 to gradually phase out free allocation of EU carbon allowances for industry and to fully put an end to the handouts by 2035 at the earliest, according to two draft documents on the planned carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) seen by Carbon Pulse.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.