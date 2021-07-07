Switzerland to raise domestic carbon tax by 25% following insufficient emissions cuts
Published 12:24 on July 7, 2021 / Last updated at 12:42 on July 7, 2021 / Carbon Taxes, EMEA, EU ETS, Switzerland / No Comments
Switzerland will raise its domestic carbon tax by 25% next year after its fossil fuel emissions output in 2020 missed the country’s annual reduction targets.
