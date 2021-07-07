DAC technology developer, offset ratings provider team up to market CO2 removal credits

Published 07:01 on July 7, 2021 / Last updated at 07:48 on July 7, 2021 / Americas, Canada, EMEA, International, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A high-profile direct air capture (DAC) technology developer and a carbon offsets ratings and solutions provider have teamed up to offer removal credits to retail voluntary buyers.