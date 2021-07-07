DAC technology developer, offset ratings provider team up to market CO2 removal credits
Published 07:01 on July 7, 2021 / Last updated at 07:48 on July 7, 2021 / Americas, Canada, EMEA, International, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
A high-profile direct air capture (DAC) technology developer and a carbon offsets ratings and solutions provider have teamed up to offer removal credits to retail voluntary buyers.
A high-profile direct air capture (DAC) technology developer and a carbon offsets ratings and solutions provider have teamed up to offer removal credits to retail voluntary buyers.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.