Americas > DAC technology developer, offset ratings provider team up to market CO2 removal credits

DAC technology developer, offset ratings provider team up to market CO2 removal credits

Published 07:01 on July 7, 2021  /  Last updated at 07:48 on July 7, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, EMEA, International, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

A high-profile direct air capture (DAC) technology developer and a carbon offsets ratings and solutions provider have teamed up to offer removal credits to retail voluntary buyers.

A high-profile direct air capture (DAC) technology developer and a carbon offsets ratings and solutions provider have teamed up to offer removal credits to retail voluntary buyers.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software