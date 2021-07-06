Americas > WCI emitters push more allowances into compliance accounts ahead of Q4 deadline

Published 22:48 on July 6, 2021  /  Last updated at 22:48 on July 6, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

WCI regulated entities increased the number of allowance transfers into their compliance accounts over the second quarter, with nearly half these permits coming from the most recent May current vintage auction, data released Tuesday showed.

