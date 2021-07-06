WCI emitters push more allowances into compliance accounts ahead of Q4 deadline
Published 22:48 on July 6, 2021 / Last updated at 22:48 on July 6, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
WCI regulated entities increased the number of allowance transfers into their compliance accounts over the second quarter, with nearly half these permits coming from the most recent May current vintage auction, data released Tuesday showed.
WCI regulated entities increased the number of allowance transfers into their compliance accounts over the second quarter, with nearly half these permits coming from the most recent May current vintage auction, data released Tuesday showed.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.