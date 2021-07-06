LCFS Market: California prices recede to two-month low
Published 21:11 on July 6, 2021 / Last updated at 22:53 on July 6, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments
California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit values last week stepped down to lows not seen since the spring, as multiple traders questioned the reason for the price movement.
California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit values last week stepped down to lows not seen since the spring, as multiple traders questioned the reason for the price movement.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.