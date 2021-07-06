LCFS Market: California prices recede to two-month low

Published 21:11 on July 6, 2021 / Last updated at 22:53 on July 6, 2021

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit values last week stepped down to lows not seen since the spring, as multiple traders questioned the reason for the price movement.