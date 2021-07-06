Pennsylvania won’t delay RGGI finalisation timeline as GOP lawmaker asks for postponement

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will not delay consideration of finalising its RGGI-aligned carbon market rulemaking at a committee hearing next week, as a Republican legislator said the item should be postponed until the fall.