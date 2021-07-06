Pennsylvania won’t delay RGGI finalisation timeline as GOP lawmaker asks for postponement
Published 18:23 on July 6, 2021 / Last updated at 23:00 on July 6, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will not delay consideration of finalising its RGGI-aligned carbon market rulemaking at a committee hearing next week, as a Republican legislator said the item should be postponed until the fall.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will not delay consideration of finalising its RGGI-aligned carbon market rulemaking at a committee hearing next week, as a Republican legislator said the item should be postponed until the fall.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.