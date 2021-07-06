Euro Markets: EUAs drop 10% on gas price plunge, other bearish factors
Published 03:31 on July 6, 2021 / Last updated at 03:47 on July 6, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
EUAs plummeted along with gas prices on Tuesday, falling below technical supports to suffer the second largest absolute drop ever as oil slid and an improved French nuclear outlook and dire German economic data also weighed on carbon.
EUAs plummeted along with gas prices on Tuesday, falling below technical supports to suffer the second largest absolute drop ever as oil slid and an improved French nuclear outlook and dire German economic data also weighed on carbon.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.