International Policy Director, IETA – Geneva/Brussels/London/Toronto

The International Emissions Trading Association (IETA) is a global non-profit organisation working with more than 150-member businesses across all major international geographies to promote market-based approaches to climate change. This role will contribute to the strategic success of IETA.

The International Policy Director will report directly to IETA’s President and CEO and work closely with the other IETA Directors.

Responsibilities

The successful candidate will manage IETA’s international strategy. More specifically, responsibilities will include:

Report to IETA’s CEO with primary focus on international policy and market development.

Responsible for IETA’s work on international carbon markets at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, including work on Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

Assist colleagues in regional offices – particularly supporting new initiatives in Asia and Latin America, such as the Markets for NCS initiative, the Business Partnership for Market Readiness and other cooperative initiatives to build capacity in the business community for compliance with new emissions trading systems.

Coordinate work on legal documentation for international trading.

Assist in the planning and execution of international conferences and IETA’s signature events.

Direct involvement in IETA’s communication strategy and member relations, including presentations to a variety of audiences.

Interaction with a large group of corporations, governments, international institutions and multilateral development banks.

Desired Competencies and Skillset

The successful candidate should have:

Academic background in economics, law, international relations, political or environmental sciences. Master degree in climate/carbon-related area a plus.

At least 5 – 10 years work experience in carbon markets or in climate change/energy related policy making in corporations, governments and/or renown institutes.

A strong understanding of the legal, economic and political challenges facing carbon markets today with detailed knowledge of policy rules in major carbon market jurisdictions and in the voluntary carbon market.

A knowledge of UNFCCC policy-making procedures and history is an additional asset.

Excellent communication and networking skills, ready to reach out to decision makers and corporate leaders on climate change.

Experience in organization of workshops, including speaking and moderating roles

Proficiency in the use of MS Office required, knowledge in communication tools (powerpoint, social media, blog writing) a plus.

Good at multi-tasking in a small office environment, while working with diligence and under high time pressure.

Fluent in written and spoken English, with preference for an additional language (ideally French, Mandarin or Spanish).

Ready to work in a small yet international organization, to show initiative and to gradually take over responsibilities.

Available for frequent travel.

Location:

The post could be located in either Geneva, Brussels, London or Toronto, depending on the candidate and the developing organizational priorities of IETA.

Temporary or permanent remote working arrangements could be considered, based on the candidate’s profile.

Terms:

Competitive rates appropriate to the experience and seniority of the candidate.

Application:

To apply, please send a CV and cover letter secretariat@ieta.org mentioning “International Policy Director” in the subject by 31 July.

Please note that IETA will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

About IETA

The International Emissions Trading Association (IETA) is a non-profit business organisation created in June 1999 to establish a functional international framework for trading in greenhouse gas emission reductions. Our membership includes leading international companies from across the carbon trading cycle. IETA members seek to develop an emissions trading regime that results in real and verifiable greenhouse gas emission reductions, while balancing economic efficiency with environmental integrity and social equity. www.ieta.org