NZ Market: NZUs breach NZ$45 as post-auction bull run continues
Published 08:09 on July 6, 2021 / Last updated at 08:09 on July 6, 2021 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments
New Zealand carbon allowances rose to record high for the fourth consecutive session in Tuesday trade, rising above NZ$45 ($31.96) for the first time since the market launched 13 years ago.
