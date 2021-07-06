NZ Market: NZUs breach NZ$45 as post-auction bull run continues

Published 08:09 on July 6, 2021 / Last updated at 08:09 on July 6, 2021

New Zealand carbon allowances rose to record high for the fourth consecutive session in Tuesday trade, rising above NZ$45 ($31.96) for the first time since the market launched 13 years ago.