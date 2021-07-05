VCM report: VERs inch up to new records, CBL sees fourfold annual growth

Prices for voluntary emissions reductions (VERs) edged up to new heights this week with both lower-end CORSIA-eligible credits and mid-range nature-based units making gains, while Xpansiv market CBL reported a fourfold year-on-year rise in its carbon trade for Q2.