Euro Markets: Carbon firms as gas extends rally
Published 17:59 on July 5, 2021 / Last updated at 18:58 on July 5, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EU carbon prices climbed back towards €58 on Monday, as more gas gains lifted EUAs while traded volumes appeared subdued amid a US holiday.
