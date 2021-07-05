EMEA > Euro Markets: Carbon firms as gas extends rally

Euro Markets: Carbon firms as gas extends rally

Published 17:59 on July 5, 2021  /  Last updated at 18:58 on July 5, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EU carbon prices climbed back towards €58 on Monday, as more gas gains lifted EUAs while traded volumes appeared subdued amid a US holiday.

