Chinese banks explore ways to back forest carbon schemes
Published 10:22 on July 5, 2021 / Last updated at 10:43 on July 5, 2021 / China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets / No Comments
Agricultural Bank of China has approved a loan to an olive oil company taking future expected income from carbon credit sales as security, as lenders keep exploring ways for forest owners to secure hard-to-get loans after the government identified carbon sinks as a key means to meet China’s long-term climate goals.
Agricultural Bank of China has approved a loan to an olive oil company taking future expected income from carbon credit sales as security, as lenders keep exploring ways for forest owners to secure hard-to-get loans after the government identified carbon sinks as a key means to meet China’s long-term climate goals.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.