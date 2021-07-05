China > Chinese banks explore ways to back forest carbon schemes

Chinese banks explore ways to back forest carbon schemes

Published 10:22 on July 5, 2021  /  Last updated at 10:43 on July 5, 2021  /  China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets  /  No Comments

Agricultural Bank of China has approved a loan to an olive oil company taking future expected income from carbon credit sales as security, as lenders keep exploring ways for forest owners to secure hard-to-get loans after the government identified carbon sinks as a key means to meet China’s long-term climate goals.

Agricultural Bank of China has approved a loan to an olive oil company taking future expected income from carbon credit sales as security, as lenders keep exploring ways for forest owners to secure hard-to-get loans after the government identified carbon sinks as a key means to meet China’s long-term climate goals.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software