ANALYSIS: UK carbon prices about to trigger intervention mechanism, but will lawmakers act?

Published 14:56 on July 3, 2021 / Last updated at 15:20 on July 3, 2021

UK carbon allowances just ended their second straight month above the trigger for possible market intervention, but views are mixed as to whether the British government will decide to unleash more supply into the market in an attempt to dampen rising prices if the Cost Containment Mechanism (CCM) is activated at the end of July.