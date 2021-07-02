Speculative CCA holdings eclipse 100 mln as additions slow

Speculative firms increased their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) positions over the week as their cumulative holdings rose above the 100-million mark, while emitters’ short positions increased at the futures expiry, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.