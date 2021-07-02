Africa > GCF board clashes over adaptation projects, keeps vow to fund them

GCF board clashes over adaptation projects, keeps vow to fund them

Published 22:11 on July 2, 2021  /  Last updated at 22:11 on July 2, 2021  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Other APAC, South & Central  /  No Comments

The Green Climate Fund's board clashed this week over several climate adaptation projects, disbursing $500 million mostly to mitigation schemes and falling behind in its aim to balance its funding.

The Green Climate Fund’s board clashed this week over several climate adaptation projects, disbursing $500 million mostly to mitigation schemes and falling behind in its aim to balance its funding.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software