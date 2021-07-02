GCF board clashes over adaptation projects, keeps vow to fund them

Published 22:11 on July 2, 2021

The Green Climate Fund's board clashed this week over several climate adaptation projects, disbursing $500 million mostly to mitigation schemes and falling behind in its aim to balance its funding.