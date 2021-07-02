Trading house Mercuria launches new environmental products team led by oil major veterans
Published 13:19 on July 2, 2021 / Last updated at 13:43 on July 2, 2021 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Bavardage, China, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Other APAC, South & Central, Switzerland, UK ETS, US / No Comments
Swiss commodities trading house Mercuria has launched on environmental products, launching a new business led by veteran market players, many of whom have recently left oil majors including BP and Shell, Carbon Pulse has learned.
Swiss commodities trading house Mercuria has launched on environmental products, launching a new business led by veteran market players, many of whom have recently left oil majors including BP and Shell, Carbon Pulse has learned.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.