Private sector faces growing threat of climate-related litigation -report
Published 12:46 on July 2, 2021 / Last updated at 12:46 on July 2, 2021 / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International / No Comments
Private sector companies are likely to face more legal challenges seeking to force them to adopt more ambitious emissions-cutting policies in the coming years, as climate-related litigation increases “dramatically”, according to a report published Friday.
