Carbon Offset Project Manager, Tullow Oil – London

Employment Type: Permanent

Hours: Full-Time

Location: London (Willing to consider candidates that will relocate)

Tullow Oil is a well-established, recognised independent oil and gas company focussed on Africa and South America. The Group has interests in over 50 exploration and production licences across 11 countries.

We are looking to hire an experienced hands-on Carbon Offset Project Manager on a permanent basis. Location for the role is based at our London office, and we are happy to consider non-UK citizens that are willing to relocate. There would also be regular travel to Africa. This role will support the selection, development and implementation of carbon offset projects in Africa and then manage a growing portfolio of projects – so we require someone with experience of directly managing and developing similar projects.

The Successful Candidate Will Be Responsible For

Carrying out due diligence on opportunities, working with technical specialists and internal teams as needed, to assess project viability and quality

Managing workflow, and implementation of partner’s deliverables

Ensuring detailed project oversight and coordination, including liaison with the implementing project developers, government bodies and communities, preparation of project work plans, technical and financial reports, and partnership agreements

Collaborating with internal and external teams to identify and manage project execution risk

Skills

Extensive experience of successful project management of the development of new Carbon Offset projects is essential; the coordination and management of projects and multiple stakeholder groups’ interests; and ability to coordinate multi-disciplinary teams. You will also be able to demonstrate experience in the following areas:

Hands-on experience of managing and developing several Carbon Offset projects.

Experience working with internal and external stakeholders across technical and non-technical functions in the private, public and non-profit sectors.

Technical knowledge of nature-based solutions.

Track record working with a diverse set of stakeholders.

Excellent knowledge of global environmental standards and frameworks, e.g. the Paris Agreement, Sustainable Development Goals and Science Based Targets initiative.

In-depth knowledge of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement and evolving regulation in African countries to support contract negotiation on carbon pricing.

Experience of working on projects in sub-Saharan Africa.

In-depth technical understanding of standards to be met to prove additionality, achieve durability and avoidance of leakage.

In-depth knowledge of Verified Carbon Standard, Climate Community Biodiversity Standard and Gold Standards and verification process, and evolving standards being set via Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets.

In-depth knowledge of voluntary carbon markets and pricing of credits relative to quality of offsets.

Technical understanding of carbon sequestration potential of different natural carbon removal technologies / approaches.

Preferred: experience of managing projects with different land tenure and land uses.

In Tullow, all individuals are treated fairly and respectfully, and everyone has equal access to opportunities and resources to enable them to contribute to Tullow’s overall success.

To Achieve This, We Offer Our Employees

A performance-driven culture that generates results.

A commitment to your personal and professional development.

A chance to make a difference to our business, working in or leading teams of talented, committed people.

A culture that appreciates diversity & inclusion and provides equal opportunities.

Recognition and reward for your performance.

Our philosophy is to bring people into Tullow with whom we can build a strong, mutually beneficial and long-lasting relationship. Working for Tullow will increase your knowledge, broaden your horizons and extend your professional network. We offer a competitive reward package of base salary, incentives and benefits which is designed to attract, retain and motivate the best talent in our industry.

Applying and More Information

To apply, or for more information, please send your cover letter and CV to liam.mason@tullowoil.com for the attention of Liam Mason, with the subject: Carbon Offset Project Manager vacancy.