Analyst, Finance and Investment for Climate Action, OECD – Paris

Application Closing Date: 01-08-2021, 10:59:00 PM

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is an international organisation comprised of 38 member countries, that works to build better policies for better lives. Our mission is to promote policies that will improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world. Together with governments, policy makers and citizens, we work on establishing evidence-based international standards, and finding solutions to a range of social, economic and environmental challenges. From improving economic performance and creating jobs to fostering strong education and fighting international tax evasion, we provide a unique forum and knowledge hub for data and analysis, exchange of experiences, best-practice sharing, and advice on public policies and international standard-setting.

The OECD Environment Directorate (ENV), in line with the strategic objectives of the Secretary General, provides relevant and timely information, analysis and advice to support governments in identifying and implementing the environmental policies needed to support a cleaner, more resource-efficient, resilient and low-carbon development pathways. The Directorate currently comprises approximately 175 staff members working across a broad range of issues such as: climate change, biodiversity, water, eco-innovation, resource productivity and waste, environmental policy tools and evaluation, green growth, safety of chemicals, biotechnology and nanomaterials, and linkages between environment and tax, agriculture, energy, transport, development assistance, trade and investment policies.

The Environment, Transitions and Resilience (ETR) division of the Environment Directorate is looking for an Analyst in the area of environmental finance and investment. The selected candidate will mainly focus on climate change-related analyses but may contribute to work in other environmental policy areas. Under the supervision of a senior Policy Analyst, her/his main responsibility will be to conduct extensive data, statistical and quantitative analyses, as well as to participate in the drafting and communication of both technical and policy-relevant outputs. This work will contribute directly to the OECD Research Collaborative on Tracking Finance for Climate Action and Centre on Green Finance and Investment, and involves close internal collaboration with a range of teams working on climate change mitigation and resilience, sustainable finance, as well as statistics and indicators.

Main Responsibilities

Research and analysis

Carry out innovative research, quantitative analysis, and methodological work to assess and analyse investments and financing in relation to climate policy objectives.

Lead and contribute to qualitative analysis at the intersection of finance and climate action, e.g. country- and sector-level case studies as relevant.

Keep abreast of relevant developments in terms of definitions and approaches of public regulators, the financial sector, academics and research organisations, as well as commercial service providers.

Data management

Identify, collect, assess and process data on climate-relevant investment and financing from a range of sources such as international and national statistics, commercial databases, primary data gathering such as from financial statements, or through data scraping.

Design and conduct surveys or other ad hoc exercises to collect related data collection targeting governments, other economic actors, and the financial community, as needed.

Keep abreast of relevant data-related developments and work by other international organisations, research organisations, national statistical bodies, and the financial sector.

Drafting and authoring

Co-author policy-relevant papers and other forms of written outputs.

Draft explanatory and technical notes on data and methods used.

Contribute to flagship reports and publications as needed.

Communication and outreach

Design clear and impactful visualisation of analytical results and contribute to the preparation of communication material for a variety of media.

Help conceptualise, plan and organise related OECD-hosted workshops and conferences

Present results and key messages at OECD and external meetings, workshops and conferences.

Ideal Candidate Profile

Academic Background:

An advanced university degree in finance, economics, statistics, mathematics, science, engineering or related fields with a strong quantitative component.

Professional Background

At least 2 years, preferably 3 or more, of experience conducting data-intensive research and analyses across finance and environmental disciplines or related fields, acquired in a public agencies, the financial or corporate sectors, and/or a research organisation.

Good understanding of investment and financing processes.

Experience in drafting analytical documents, including for non-technical audiences.

Knowledge of and experience with climate-related and other environmental policy, data and indicators would be valuable.

Technical skills and tools

Proven expertise in data analysis, management and visualisation.

Expert command of Microsoft Office softwares, especially Excel, with knowledge in PowerBI and SQL being an asset.

Confident user of statistical softwares or programming languages, such as Stata, R and Python.

Excellent knowledge of and ideally experience with state-of-the-art methods for quantitative data analysis.

Willingness to learn and ability to adapt to new analytical techniques.

Personal skills

Self-motivation and ability to advance initiatives with innovation and commitment.

Ability to convey complex analysis simply and clearly.

Flexibility to work horizontally, in teams and in a multicultural environment

Languages

Fluency in one of the two OECD official languages (English and French) and knowledge of the other, with a commitment to reach a good working level.

Core Competencies

For this role, the following competencies would be particularly important: Achievement focus, Analytical thinking, Flexible thinking, Teamwork, Client focus and Drafting skills.

Please refer to the full list of OECD Core Competencies and the level 3 indicators.

What the OECD offers

13 months fixed term appointment, with the possibility of renewal.

Monthly base salary starting from 4,850 EUR, plus allowances based on eligibility, exempt of French income tax.

How to Apply: Click Here