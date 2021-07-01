IETA global policy specialist leaves for carbon market role at ICAP
Published 21:25 on July 1, 2021 / Last updated at 21:39 on July 1, 2021 / Bavardage, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, REDD, Voluntary Market / No Comments
A global carbon market policy specialist at IETA is set to leave the business association after seven years to join intergovernmental organisation ICAP.
A global carbon market policy specialist at IETA is set to leave the business association after seven years to join intergovernmental organisation ICAP.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.