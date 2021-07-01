California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices edged down on thinner demand ahead of the US holiday weekend, while RGGI prices rose slightly as traders reported regulated entities sought out volume on the secondary market.
NA Markets: CCA prices retrace following Scoping Plan presentation as RGGI rises on compliance demand
