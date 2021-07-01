NA Markets: CCA prices retrace following Scoping Plan presentation as RGGI rises on compliance demand

Published 22:55 on July 1, 2021 / Last updated at 22:55 on July 1, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices edged down on thinner demand ahead of the US holiday weekend, while RGGI prices rose slightly as traders reported regulated entities sought out volume on the secondary market.