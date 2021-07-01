Asia Pacific > Australia Market Roundup: Offset code of conduct goes live, number of revoked carbon projects nears 200

Australia Market Roundup: Offset code of conduct goes live, number of revoked carbon projects nears 200

Published 12:32 on July 1, 2021  /  Last updated at 12:32 on July 1, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

Australia’s Code of Conduct for the carbon industry went live Thursday, as the Clean Energy Regulator has revoked yet another offset project, a fate shared by nearly a fifth of all the nation’s carbon credit schemes.

