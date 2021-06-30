Euro Markets: EUAs withstand UK auction pressure as gas rally continues
Published 19:55 on June 30, 2021 / Last updated at 19:55 on June 30, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
EUAs extended their six-week high on Wednesday to close in on their all-time record, as surging gas prices and optimism about the bloc's market reforms outweighed pressure from Britain's fortnightly auction.
EUAs extended their six-week high on Wednesday to close in on their all-time record, as surging gas prices and optimism about the bloc’s market reforms outweighed pressure from Britain’s fortnightly auction.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.