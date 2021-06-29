CP Daily: Tuesday June 29, 2021

Presenting CP Daily, Carbon Pulse’s free newsletter. It’s a daily summary of our news plus bite-sized updates from around the world. Subscribe here

TOP STORY

Slovenia is preparing to steer negotiations on the EU’s upcoming ‘Fit for 55’ climate legislative package, which is due to be officially unveiled in two weeks, as the Balkan nation becomes the bloc’s presidency holder for the second half of 2021.

EMEA

The European Commission late Tuesday said the national allocation tables (NATs) determining free EU Allowance allocations for 2021-25 under the bloc’s carbon market have been finalised, bringing this year’s distribution of permits a step closer following months of delays

European carbon climbed on Tuesday to a new six-week high, in what could be its seventh daily gain in eight sessions, as a sharp rise in gas prices and optimistic expectations surrounding the upcoming market reform proposals continued to buoy EUAs.

AMERICAS

California power demand is rising amid hotter weather on the US west coast this week, with natural gas-fired generation making up a larger share of the Golden State electricity output, according to grid operator data.

ASIA PACIFIC

Australia released a draft method for public comment on Tuesday that would enable oil and gas companies to earn offsets from carbon capture and storage projects.

The Tianjin municipal government on Tuesday sold a little more than half of the 1.5 million CO2 allowances on offer at its pre-compliance auction, with the sale clearing at the price floor, some 4.5% above the trading price in the secondary market.

BITE-SIZED UPDATES FROM AROUND THE WORLD

CONFERENCE

INTERNATIONAL

CBAM bashing, Indian edition – At this year’s UN COP26 climate summit, India and other developing nations will oppose plans by the EU and US to penalise imports of carbon-intensive goods via a CBAM to curb emissions. “It is the most regressive proposal” with “no principle of equity adhered to,” Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said at a BloombergNEF summit Tuesday. “This is unfair taxation, nobody will accept it.” India will instead seek more action from rich countries that have not kept their commitments on reducing emissions, Javadekar said. US President Joe Biden’s administration is considering introducing border adjustment measures, similar to plans put forth by the EU and those being discussed by the UK and Canada. Javadekar listed India’s climate investments, including its solar power plans and its 400 billion rupees ($5.9 bln) in spending on increasing forest cover. The minister also criticised delays in plans to release $100 bln in financial aid to developing nations to help them meet their climate goals. The funds that were supposed to be disbursed by 2020 have now been delayed to 2025.

CBAM bashing, Australian edition – At a separate online event hosted by Politico, Australian Minister for Trade Dan Tehan said the EU’s planned carbon border levy could bolster protectionism and hurt global growth. What’s more, making a CBAM consistent with World Trade Organization rules “would be incredibly difficult for Brussels to achieve,” he added. “If you look for instance at the emissions trading scheme in the European Union, it gives free permits to a large proportion of industry within the European Union, so how you account for that would be very difficult.” Lawmakers in Brussels are mulling the elimination of free EUA allocations to heavy industry should the bloc impose a CBAM on its trading partners that don’t have comparable environmental protections.

Vaccination registration – The UN Climate Change online portal to register parties, admitted observers, and media representatives to attend COP26 in Glasgow (Oct. 31-Nov. 12) has opened. According to a notice from the UNFCCC, the registration process has been launched early with the purpose of facilitating vaccination for the conference. “The early opening … is independent of the decision on the precise format of the COP. Decisions … and more details of the logistical arrangements will be communicated in the coming weeks,” the announcement said, adding that the UK COP presidency is offering vaccines to eligible attendees from the three aforementioned groups who have not yet received a vaccine, are not able to get one in time, and cannot access a shot through other means. The UN said interested participants must respond by July 23 so that the vaccination programme can be rolled out in time and administered “in various cities around the world”. Registration for COP26 will remain open after this deadline for those participants not requesting a vaccine. After the summit was postponed last year due to the pandemic, the UK is pushing ahead with an in-person COP, though the event’s details are yet to be revealed.

Not so fast – The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority has opened an investigation into S&P Global’s planned $44 bln acquisition of IHS Markit. The deal announced late last year would marry two of the world’s biggest financial data providers. IHS Markit operates one of the main online registries in the voluntary carbon market, while both firms have energy news divisions and offer carbon market analysis services. Earlier this month, S&P Global CFO said he sees the deal closing in the fourth quarter. The company had previously forecast a deal close in the second half of the year. (Seeking Alpha)

EMEA

Green up, banks – The EU is considering a wide range of measures to bring the bloc’s financial sector into line with its climate plans, sources who have seen a European Commission strategy paper told Reuters. The document outlines several actions including combating so-called greenwashing of investments, setting climate change targets for banks, and encouraging low-carbon blockchain projects, the sources said. Entitled “financing transition to a sustainable economy”, the paper builds on the EU executive’s 2018 action which set the stage for the bloc’s classification of truly green investments, and mandatory climate-related disclosures by companies. But the Commission believes more action is needed because it has become clearer that Europe should improve how the financial sector contributes to sustainability, the sources said. EU states will be asked to assess how their financial markets contribute to reaching the bloc’s climate goals, covering asset managers, pension funds, banks and insurers. A consolidated report on EU financial markets’ transition will be delivered by the end of 2023, the sources said. The Commission will then coordinate with the ECB and the bloc’s banking watchdog to “calibrate the right pace for the transition”. There will be more work on labelling bonds as sustainable, an “initiative” by Q1 2023 will aim to make ESG ratings of companies more reliable and comparable, and the EU will also consider options to broaden out its taxonomy to cater better for investments in companies moving to a more sustainable footing.