Euro Markets: EU carbon hits fresh 6-wk high as gas bulls charge ahead
Published 17:36 on June 29, 2021 / Last updated at 17:44 on June 29, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
European carbon climbed on Tuesday to a new six-week high, in what could be its seventh daily gain in eight sessions, as a sharp rise in gas prices and optimistic expectations surrounding the upcoming market reform proposals continued to buoy EUAs.
