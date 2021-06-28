Sales Manager, Green Energy, ClimatePartner – Munich

Your Mission:

You acquire corporate customers with a focus on energy suppliers and municipal utilities

You develop product offers and acquisition strategies, especially in the areas of green energy and climate neutral gas

You will be responsible for the sales process from the initial contact to personal appointments to the preparation of offers

You support the sales and consulting team internally with questions about carbon offset projects and with customer appointments

Your Profile:

You have at least one year of relevant professional experience in sales or key account management

Ideally, you have initial experience in the green energy sector

You sell with enthusiasm, think entrepreneurially and work in a goal-oriented manner

You enjoy working in a team

You have experience in preparing offers and ideally in processing tender documents

You have a very good command of German and English

How to Apply: Click Here. Please send us your CV and cover letter in English or German.

Why Us?

We value transparency and open communication, work in flat hierarchies, and maintain a casual and easy-going work environment. ClimatePartner is a growing company in a market with great future perspectives. Join us and you will receive extensive guidance and supervision and have excellent options for further personal development. Find out more about working at ClimatePartner at climatepartner.com/careers.

Contact:

Mona Engellandt

+49 89 1222875-27

jobs@climatepartner.com