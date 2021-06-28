Carbon Project Developer, ClimatePartner – Munich

Your Mission: As part of the Carbon Offset & Green Energy Services (COGES) team, you will be responsible for screening, planning, developing and managing GHG emission reductions projects. You will have a strong background and focus on nature-based solutions, carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) projects and community-based projects and methodologies. You will be reporting directly to the Head of Carbon Offset & Green Energy Services and you will closely collaborate with ClimatePartner’s global teams to ensure an efficient and effective delivery of GHG emission reduction projects. Main tasks and responsibilities:

Implementation and management of climate change mitigation projects under the VCS and Gold Standard and other upcoming international and domestic climate schemes

Development of baseline and monitoring methodologies under different emission reductions standards

Support different climate action corporate advisory mandates and preparation of high quality reports

Proactive networking with relevant organisations including potential project owners, technology providers, industry associations, multilaterals, government agencies and others

Attending relevant gatherings and conferences and expanding the existing project partner network

Support ClimatePartner’s Key Account Management with tender and proposal preparations and the Marketing & Communications team in project information requests

Your Profile:

At least 5+ years work experience in the field of climate change, preferably with experience in project management and development of CDM, VCS and Gold Standard projects and methodologies

Profound understanding of GHG emission reductions standards, GHG emission reductions projects and methodologies

Experience in the implementation of GHG emission reductions projects, including nature-based solutions, energy industries, waste management, transport, etc

Knowledge of different types of carbon removal, carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) technologies is considered an advantage

Strong project management skills

Ability to analyse and structure complex problems, and formulate solutions

Ability to create high quality written deliverables in English

Enthusiastic in approaching potential new clients and project partners, generating new business opportunities, closing deals and meeting customer needs

Strong analytical skills and good pitching skills

Excellent communication skills in English

How to Apply: Click Here. Please send us your CV and cover letter in English or German.

Why Us?

We value transparency and open communication, work in flat hierarchies, and maintain a casual and easy-going work environment. ClimatePartner is a growing company in a market with great future perspectives. Join us and you will receive extensive guidance and supervision and have excellent options for further personal development. Find out more about working at ClimatePartner at climatepartner.com/careers.