Carbon Offset Procurement and Portfolio Manager, ClimatePartner – Munich

Your Mission:
- You create project portfolios in the field of Carbon Offset Services
- You provide support in purchasing, planning and sourcing of climate action projects
- You manage the merchandise management in the company’s internal database as well as in the official registers and create evaluations and statistics
- You are in contact with the international project partners and keep yourself informed about the current carbon offset market
- You support the team internally with questions about climate protection projects and with appointments
Your Profile:
- You have at least two years of relevant professional experience in purchasing, controlling or similar areas – we are open to all apprenticeships and fields of study
- Ideally you already have some knowledge of the carbon offset market
- You have an independent and careful way of working
- You are enthusiastic about sustainability and climate action
- You enjoy working in a team
- You have a very good knowledge of German and English
How to Apply: Click Here. Please send us your CV and cover letter in English or German.
Why Us?
Contact:
Mona Engellandt
+49 89 1222875-27
jobs@climatepartner.com