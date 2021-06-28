Job Postings > *Carbon Offset Procurement and Portfolio Manager, ClimatePartner – Munich

*PREMIUM LISTING - Climate Partner is hiring a Carbon Offset Procurement and Portfolio Manager based in Munich.

Your Mission:

  • You create project portfolios in the field of Carbon Offset Services
  • You provide support in purchasing, planning and sourcing of climate action projects
  • You manage the merchandise management in the company’s internal database as well as in the official registers and create evaluations and statistics
  • You are in contact with the international project partners and keep yourself informed about the current carbon offset market
  • You support the team internally with questions about climate protection projects and with appointments

Your Profile:

  • You have at least two years of relevant professional experience in purchasing, controlling or similar areas –  we are open to all apprenticeships and fields of study
  • Ideally you already have some knowledge of the carbon offset market
  • You have an independent and careful way of working
  • You are enthusiastic about sustainability and climate action
  • You enjoy working in a team
  • You have a very good knowledge of German and English

How to Apply: Click Here. Please send us your CV and cover letter in English or German.

Why Us?

We value transparency and open communication, work in flat hierarchies, and maintain a casual and easy-going work environment. ClimatePartner is a growing company in a market with great future perspectives. Join us and you will receive extensive guidance and supervision and have excellent options for further personal development. Find out more about working at ClimatePartner at climatepartner.com/en/careers.

Contact:

Mona Engellandt
+49 89 1222875-27
jobs@climatepartner.com

