Leaked draft suggests Brussels planning early EU ETS supply cuts, inclusion of int’l shipping
Published 20:05 on June 27, 2021 / Last updated at 23:32 on June 27, 2021 / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
The European Commission is planning carbon market reform proposals that would adjust downwards the scheme’s annual cap cut earlier than originally foreseen, while bringing into the ETS emissions from shipping routes outside of EU waters and tweaking the system's supply control mechanism, according to a leaked draft seen by media.
The European Commission is planning carbon market reform proposals that would adjust downwards the scheme’s annual cap cut earlier than originally foreseen, while bringing into the ETS emissions from shipping routes outside of EU waters and tweaking the system’s supply control mechanism, according to a leaked draft seen by media.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.