Leaked draft suggests Brussels planning early EU ETS supply cuts, inclusion of int’l shipping

Published 20:05 on June 27, 2021 / Last updated at 23:32 on June 27, 2021 / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

The European Commission is planning carbon market reform proposals that would adjust downwards the scheme’s annual cap cut earlier than originally foreseen, while bringing into the ETS emissions from shipping routes outside of EU waters and tweaking the system's supply control mechanism, according to a leaked draft seen by media.