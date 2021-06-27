UK carbon prices to stick near £50 for now but could easily double by 2023 -analysts

Published 15:45 on June 27, 2021 / Last updated at 18:05 on June 27, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

UK carbon allowances are likely to hover around the £50 mark through next year, analysts said, though a number of bullish developments on the radar could easily see prices double by 2023.