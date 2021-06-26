Key govt advisor says cement, aluminium to be brought into China ETS in 2022
Published 04:11 on June 26, 2021 / Last updated at 04:11 on June 26, 2021 / China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market / No Comments
Cement and electrolytic aluminium producers will “definitely” be included into China’s national CO2 emissions trading scheme next year, a government advisor and key member of the team that designs the scheme said.
Cement and electrolytic aluminium producers will “definitely” be included into China’s national CO2 emissions trading scheme next year, a government advisor and key member of the team that designs the scheme said.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.