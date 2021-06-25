Americas > California gasoline sales gain YoY in March for first time since pandemic began

California gasoline sales gain YoY in March for first time since pandemic began

Published 18:30 on June 25, 2021  /  Last updated at 18:31 on June 25, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

California gasoline consumption recorded the first year-on-year rise for 13 months in March, but the COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to push Golden State gas fuel demand beneath historic levels, according to state data released this week.

California gasoline consumption recorded the first year-on-year rise for 13 months in March, but the COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to push Golden State gas fuel demand beneath historic levels, according to state data released this week.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software