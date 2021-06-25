California gasoline sales gain YoY in March for first time since pandemic began
California gasoline consumption recorded the first year-on-year rise for 13 months in March, but the COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to push Golden State gas fuel demand beneath historic levels, according to state data released this week.
