UPDATE – US Supreme Court overturns biofuel waiver ruling in victory for small refiners

Published 16:01 on June 25, 2021 / Last updated at 16:30 on June 25, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

Small refineries regulated under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) do not need to continuously receive compliance waivers to qualify for such relief in future years, the US Supreme Court ruled Friday in a split decision that overturned a lower court ruling.