UPDATE – US Supreme Court overturns biofuel waiver ruling in victory for small refiners
Published 16:01 on June 25, 2021 / Last updated at 16:30 on June 25, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments
Small refineries regulated under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) do not need to continuously receive compliance waivers to qualify for such relief in future years, the US Supreme Court ruled Friday in a split decision that overturned a lower court ruling.
*Updates with further detail, reaction*
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.