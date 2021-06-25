EMEA > French govt advisors suggest creation of EU carbon central bank

French govt advisors suggest creation of EU carbon central bank

Published 16:34 on June 25, 2021  /  Last updated at 16:34 on June 25, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Several economic advisors to the French government have suggested an EU carbon central bank as an alternative to a price corridor to manage long-term carbon price stability, according to a paper released on Friday.

Several economic advisors to the French government have suggested an EU carbon central bank as an alternative to a price corridor to manage long-term carbon price stability, according to a paper released on Friday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software