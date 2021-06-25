French govt advisors suggest creation of EU carbon central bank
Published 16:34 on June 25, 2021 / Last updated at 16:34 on June 25, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Several economic advisors to the French government have suggested an EU carbon central bank as an alternative to a price corridor to manage long-term carbon price stability, according to a paper released on Friday.
Several economic advisors to the French government have suggested an EU carbon central bank as an alternative to a price corridor to manage long-term carbon price stability, according to a paper released on Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.