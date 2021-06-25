Bhutan to set up carbon fund to help finance climate plans

Bhutan has submitted an updated NDC to the UN, pledging to remain carbon neutral but also planning a number of climate initiatives that it plans to finance in part through a carbon fund and a domestic REDD+ programme.