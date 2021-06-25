Bhutan to set up carbon fund to help finance climate plans
Published 12:17 on June 25, 2021 / Last updated at 12:17 on June 25, 2021 / Asia Pacific, International, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD / No Comments
Bhutan has submitted an updated NDC to the UN, pledging to remain carbon neutral but also planning a number of climate initiatives that it plans to finance in part through a carbon fund and a domestic REDD+ programme.
Bhutan has submitted an updated NDC to the UN, pledging to remain carbon neutral but also planning a number of climate initiatives that it plans to finance in part through a carbon fund and a domestic REDD+ programme.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.