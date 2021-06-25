CP Daily: Friday June 25, 2021

Presenting CP Daily, Carbon Pulse’s free newsletter. It’s a daily summary of our news plus bite-sized updates from around the world. Subscribe here

TOP STORY

Bringing buildings and road transport into the EU ETS would be “political suicide” because of the cost the bloc’s poorest families would bear, according to the European Parliament’s environment committee chair.

ASIA PACIFIC

South Korea offered almost 5.6 million KAUs at its last permit auction before next week’s 2020 compliance deadline, but sold fewer than 1% of the units as the market is heavily oversupplied.

New Zealand carbon prices may rise to NZ$50 in the secondary market even before the Sep. 1 auction, which could mean the next government sale triggers the release of 7 million permits from the cost containment reserve, brokers Jarden said Friday.

Bhutan has submitted an updated NDC to the UN, pledging to remain carbon neutral but also planning a number of climate initiatives that it intends to finance in part through a carbon fund and a domestic REDD+ programme.

EMEA

EUAs stretched their five-week rally on Friday after a strong auction, but then slipped back on pre-weekend profit-taking to notch a solid 6.1% weekly gain to leave prices within reach of their record.

Several economic advisors to the French government have suggested an EU carbon central bank as an alternative to a price corridor to manage long-term carbon cost stability, according to a paper released on Friday.

AMERICAS

Small refineries regulated under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) do not need to continuously receive compliance waivers to qualify for such relief in future years, the US Supreme Court ruled Friday in a split decision that overturned a lower court ruling.

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) positions held by financial firms increased slightly over the past week, but the week-on-week gains slowed considerably after seeing a torrid pace over the previous month, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.

California gasoline consumption recorded the first year-on-year rise for 13 months in March, but the COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to push Golden State gas fuel demand beneath historic levels, according to state data released this week.

A summary of legislative and regulatory action on carbon pricing, clean fuel standards, and clean energy at the US subnational and federal level this week, including developments in federal methane regulations, California, and Iowa.

VOLUNTARY

Singapore Airlines and its low-cost subsidiary Scoot on Friday launched a voluntary offset programme for its passengers, which will be extended to cargo customers from next month.

ICYM

Plans from the private sector-led Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets (TSVCM) to distinguish between voluntary emissions reductions (VERs) that avoid or remove GHGs are emerging as a key sticking point in an ongoing consultation, as some worry about potential overstep with existing crediting standards or conflicts of interest that may arise through the creation of a governance body.

———————————

BITE-SIZED UPDATES FROM AROUND THE WORLD

CONFERENCE

EMEA

Farming filip – EU negotiators have struck a deal on reforms to the bloc’s Common Agricultural Policy, ending three years of struggle to agree to spend €387 bln, around a third of the EU’s 2021-27 budget, on payments to farmers and support for rural development from 2023. The deal aims to shift money from intensive farming practices to protecting nature, and rein in the 10% of the bloc’s agriculture GHG emissions. It requires countries to initially spend 20% of payments on eco-schemes such as restoring wetlands or organic farming. (Reuters)

ASIA PACIFIC

A little bit greener – China has gotten a lot of criticism in recent years for funding high-polluting projects under its Belt and Road Initiative. This week 29 of the involved nations, including Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Vietnam, signed a “Green Development Partnership Initiative”, which mentioned the Paris Agreement and the need for every country to deal with climate change. The agreement lacked specifics, though observers said China has previously refrained from imposing green objectives on participating nations, and that this deal might add some impetus to focus on cleaner projects.

AMERICAS

Bridge brief betrayal – President Joe Biden’s administration sided with Canadian pipeline company Enbridge on Wednesday, when it filed a brief asking a federal court to throw out a legal challenge from tribes and environmental groups over the construction of the Line 3 tar sands oil pipeline. While the Army Corps of Engineers could still revoke the permits, issued in the final days of the Trump administration, the administration’s defence of the pipeline is “a betrayal of the Indian people,” Winona LaDuke, executive director and a co-founder of Honor the Earth, told the New York Times. On Thursday, Minnesota Public Radio reported Enbridge had received an amended permit from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources allowing them to pump nearly 10 times as much water from the ground to build the pipeline – which Native groups worry will threaten vital water resources – than their permits originally allowed. (Climate Nexus)

VOLUNTARY

October skies – The airline industry’s global trade group IATA will propose a net zero 2050 target and ask carriers to adopt the goal at its annual meeting in Boston in October, according to its boss Willie Walsh. While airlines including IAG, Delta, and United have made net zero commitments, IATA hasn’t updated its own 2050 goal of a 50% cut under 2005 levels since 2009, while the sector’s emissions have soared. Walsh argues that while there’s little that carriers can do on their own, there’s a credible path toward carbon neutrality if governments, oil companies, and planemakers pitch in to do their share by supporting sustainable fuel development, building cleaner planes, and enabling more efficient routing. (Bloomberg)

AND FINALLY…

Donor demand – Individuals and companies linked to the oil and gas industries have donated at least £419,000 to the UK’s ruling Conservative party in the past year, while the government mulled controversial new licences to explore the North Sea for fossil fuel production sites it eventually cleared in March, The Guardian reported in a collaboration with climate investigative journalism website DeSmog. The paper pointed out that the companies or their senior personnel listed as donors made no direct representations to the government over the award of oil and gas licences, adding that ministers held no meetings with the companies in the past year. A government spokesperson said the UK was working hard to cut fossil fuel demand and eliminate Britain’s contribution to climate change, but stressed that there will continue to be ongoing demand for oil and gas.

Got a tip? How about some feedback? Email us at news@carbon-pulse.com