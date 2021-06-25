Manager, Climate Change, CommBank – Sydney

“At CommBank we are proud to support flexibility, let’s discuss what this means for you”

See yourself in our team

The Sustainability team directs the Group’s sustainability overall approach and works with all areas of the business to implement impactful programs and transparently report on the Group’s non-financial progress and performance, both internally and externally. The focus of the team is on delivering measurable social and commercial outcomes to support the long term sustainability of the business.

Our team is made up of specialist and generalist skills including strategy, advisory, reporting, program and investment management skills and works on a broad range of matters including climate change, modern slavery and Indigenous affairs.

Do work that matters

This role is accountable for supporting the Group’s approach to climate change through the continuous development, management and implementation of a climate action plan in line with the recommendations of the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). In addition and, in partnership with a wide range of stakeholders, the role will drive and support the effective implementation of key elements of the Group’s approach to ESG considerations including through the development of fit-for-purpose policies, standards and procedures.

Specifically, the role involves:

Delivery of the climate work program across the Group, in conjunction with a wide range of internal stakeholders. This includes:

Project management of the climate work program, both at a day-to-day and strategic level

Project managing external providers of advisory services in the delivery of technical insights, where relevant

Awareness and understanding of best practice approaches to climate mitigation and adaptation from a corporate/financial institution perspective

Briefing/advising senior internal stakeholders on the Group’s climate approach and progress

Responsibility for external reporting on the Group’s climate approach and progress, including reporting in line with the TCFD recommendations in the Annual Report, and input of climate-related material into rating submissions e.g. CDP, DJSI

Understanding best practice, and development of policies, positions and advice, on ESG-related issues, as required

Representing the Group in external forums such as conferences and meetings

Undertaking ad hoc tasks within the Sustainability remit as required

Appropriate management of risk, particularly as it relates to the Group’s sustainability commitments and the E&S Policy

We’re interested in hearing from people who have

Tertiary degree with excellent results in Business/Commerce, Climate Change, CR/ Sustainability is a must.

Understanding of current climate change (incl TCFD), corporate responsibility/ ESG issues and how they impact a financial institution is essential.

Experience in finance or professional services sectors highly regarded

High-level conceptual and analytical skills, evident business acumen.

Outstanding verbal and written communication skills – including policy work – are required.

Previous experience in successfully project managing complex multi-stakeholders pieces of work is essential.

Demonstrable knowledge and experience of sustainability and climate change matters and how they relate to the commercial priorities of large corporates

Ability to seamlessly operate at the strategic/ big picture as well as tactical/ very detailed level.

A proven ability to build effective relationships quickly – including at the most senior level – and get the best out of people to drive results.

Risk Mindset – All CommBank employees are expected to proactively identify and understand, openly discuss and act on current and future risks.

