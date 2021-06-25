Job Postings > Finance & Subsidies Policy Coordinator, CAN Europe – Europe

Finance & Subsidies Policy Coordinator, CAN Europe – Europe

Published 09:36 on June 25, 2021  /  Last updated at 09:33 on June 25, 2021  /  Job Postings  /  No Comments

Organization: CAN Europe Position: Finance & Subsidies Policy Coordinator Duty Station: Europe Deadline for Application: 11 July 2021
Experience Requirements:
  • Preferably at least 5 years relevant professional experience;
  • Knowledge of the EU budget, the EU’s financial institutions and economic policies;
  • Knowledge of the EU climate and energy framework;
  • Ability to develop policy positions integrating economic aspects with EU policies related to climate action;
  • Experience of working with NGO networks or international organisations;
  • Experience in advocacy and outreach to different stakeholders (decision-makers from EU and national institutions, NGOs, business associations, consumer organisations, city networks);
  • Fluent written and spoken English, excellent communication skills, other EU languages would be an asset.
Contact: Markus Trilling Email:markus@caneurope.org
Job Announcement: http://www.caneurope.org/about-us/work-with-us

