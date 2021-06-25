Finance & Subsidies Policy Coordinator, CAN Europe – Europe

Organization: CAN Europe

Position: Finance & Subsidies Policy Coordinator

Duty Station: Europe



Experience Requirements:

Preferably at least 5 years relevant professional experience;

Knowledge of the EU budget, the EU’s financial institutions and economic policies;

Knowledge of the EU climate and energy framework;

Ability to develop policy positions integrating economic aspects with EU policies related to climate action;

Experience of working with NGO networks or international organisations;

Experience in advocacy and outreach to different stakeholders (decision-makers from EU and national institutions, NGOs, business associations, consumer organisations, city networks);