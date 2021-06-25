Asia Pacific > NZUs could rise to CCR trigger level ahead of next auction, brokers warn

NZUs could rise to CCR trigger level ahead of next auction, brokers warn

Published 03:46 on June 25, 2021  /  Last updated at 03:46 on June 25, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, New Zealand  /  No Comments

New Zealand carbon allowances could rise to NZ$50 in the secondary market even before the Sep. 1 auction, which could see the next government sale trigger the release of 7 million permits from the cost containment reserve, brokers Jarden said Friday.

New Zealand carbon allowances could rise to NZ$50 in the secondary market even before the Sep. 1 auction, which could see the next government sale trigger the release of 7 million permits from the cost containment reserve, brokers Jarden said Friday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software