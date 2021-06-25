NZUs could rise to CCR trigger level ahead of next auction, brokers warn

Published 03:46 on June 25, 2021 / Last updated at 03:46 on June 25, 2021 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

New Zealand carbon allowances could rise to NZ$50 in the secondary market even before the Sep. 1 auction, which could see the next government sale trigger the release of 7 million permits from the cost containment reserve, brokers Jarden said Friday.