Senior Associate, EU Climate Policy (2-year FTC), Principles for Responsible Investment – Various EU Locations

LOCATION: Germany, Brussels or France (other EU locations may be considered)
BASIS: Full Time, (2 year FTC)
SALARY: 50,000 – 60,000 EUR
CLOSING DATE: 5:00pm, 11th Jul 2021 BST
Job description
This role is an exciting opportunity to join PRI’s growing climate change team. This role will lead PRI’s climate policy research programme, the updating and development of country roadmaps, as well as a specific focus on the EU and real economy policies needed to achieve the region’s 2030 and 2050 emission reduction targets. Whilst there is a preference for EU-based applicants, exceptional applicants from other countries will, providing they have the right to work in the host country, also be considered. There will be a preference for candidates that are fluent in another European language
Core Responsibilities
- Project managing PRI climate policy programme, including the scoping and reviewing of reports, management of agreements with third parties, stakeholder mapping and design of policy engagement activities.
- The drafting of briefings and consultation responses. PRI input into statements, consultation responses and letters in key markets (US, UK, EU, Japan, China, Australia, Canada).
- Lead climate policy research for the EU and member states, with a particular focus on real economy policies – carbon pricing, transport, agriculture, and land use – and identify policy influencing opportunities for PRI and its signatories.
- Coordinate activities with other PRI teams, notably Policy and Signatory Relations.
- Provide regular reporting to the Technical Head and Director of climate change as required.
Core Competencies
PRI expects roles at a “Senior Associate’ level within the organisation to demonstrate skills across the following core competencies:
Analytical
- Uses business knowledge and analysis to identify issues, applying fact-based insight to develop and evaluate options, offering solutions in a timely manner
- Identifies gaps in working practices that impact effectiveness and proposes solutions
- Maintains a professional and impartial stance in assessing all information which feeds into decision making
- Balances rigour with pragmatism in conducting analyses that are fit for purpose
- Effectively reviews and quality-checks all analyses
Business Awareness
- Focuses on maximising Signatory or operational value and driving PRI outcomes
- Actively keeps up-to-date with developments both within the PRI and externally
- Utilises knowledge and experience across the PRI to ensure highest quality outputs are delivered
- Balances the internal needs of the PRI and that of Signatory Organisations to deliver outputs
- Understands how own area of responsibility drives value to the PRI and meets its mission
Collaborative
- Builds consensus and trust amongst team members and wider colleagues
- Is responsive to feedback, proactively following up to ensure any issues are resolved
- Proactively engages with colleagues in the wider organisation to gain a broader understanding of issues
- Flexes style and approach based on colleagues’ level of understanding and preferences
Communicative
- Speaks in a variety of settings, varying style based on type of audience
- Uses a variety of innovative methods in presentations to engage the audience and improve their understanding
- Clarifies matters/issues by absorbing and understanding relevant information and feeding them back in concise terms
- Engages the recipient using their language, tailoring communication style for the audience
Developmental
- Knows and leverages own strengths
- Actively seeks opportunities to enhance knowledge/ experience
- Gains input and facilitates challenge to improve processes and new ways of working
- Actively seeks and shares feedback wherever possible, as a means of improvement
- Maintains a local network of contacts to encourage knowledge sharing
Structured
- Has a strong sense of execution and delivery, working to agreed deadlines, involving relevant colleagues and allowing enough time for review and quality assurance
- Monitors and reports on progress, providing regular updates as appropriate
- Builds time into work plans or projects to assess performance and provide feedback
Technical Competencies & Experience
- Degree or postgraduate qualification in a field related to climate change or environment economics. Qualifications in finance would also be desirable.
- Relevant work experience and networks in climate and energy policy would be advantageous. As would an understanding of TCFD and sustainability disclosure.
- Experience of project management and coordinating multi-stakeholder initiatives.
- Excellent written communication and verbal presentation skills with the ability to deliver high quality briefings and reports with minimal supervision.
- A collaborative and consultative approach to working with others. the ability to foster an inclusive working environment.
- Excellent relationship management and interpersonal skills
- Proficiency in German is a prerequisite, written and speaking fluency
- IT/system skills (Microsoft Office, CRM, social media, webcasts, etc.)
- Very good organisational skills.
- Some regional and international travel may be required.
- Must be eligible to work in the country from which you are applying