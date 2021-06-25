Senior Associate, EU Climate Policy (2-year FTC), Principles for Responsible Investment – Various EU Locations

LOCATION: Germany, Brussels or France (other EU locations may be considered)

BASIS: Full Time, (2 year FTC)

SALARY: 50,000 – 60,000 EUR

CLOSING DATE: 5:00pm, 11th Jul 2021 BST

Job description

This role is an exciting opportunity to join PRI’s growing climate change team. This role will lead PRI’s climate policy research programme, the updating and development of country roadmaps, as well as a specific focus on the EU and real economy policies needed to achieve the region’s 2030 and 2050 emission reduction targets. Whilst there is a preference for EU-based applicants, exceptional applicants from other countries will, providing they have the right to work in the host country, also be considered. There will be a preference for candidates that are fluent in another European language

Core Responsibilities

Project managing PRI climate policy programme, including the scoping and reviewing of reports, management of agreements with third parties, stakeholder mapping and design of policy engagement activities.

The drafting of briefings and consultation responses. PRI input into statements, consultation responses and letters in key markets (US, UK, EU, Japan, China, Australia, Canada).

Lead climate policy research for the EU and member states, with a particular focus on real economy policies – carbon pricing, transport, agriculture, and land use – and identify policy influencing opportunities for PRI and its signatories.

Coordinate activities with other PRI teams, notably Policy and Signatory Relations.

Provide regular reporting to the Technical Head and Director of climate change as required.

Core Competencies

PRI expects roles at a “Senior Associate’ level within the organisation to demonstrate skills across the following core competencies:

Analytical

Uses business knowledge and analysis to identify issues, applying fact-based insight to develop and evaluate options, offering solutions in a timely manner

Identifies gaps in working practices that impact effectiveness and proposes solutions

Maintains a professional and impartial stance in assessing all information which feeds into decision making

Balances rigour with pragmatism in conducting analyses that are fit for purpose

Effectively reviews and quality-checks all analyses

Business Awareness

Focuses on maximising Signatory or operational value and driving PRI outcomes

Actively keeps up-to-date with developments both within the PRI and externally

Utilises knowledge and experience across the PRI to ensure highest quality outputs are delivered

Balances the internal needs of the PRI and that of Signatory Organisations to deliver outputs

Understands how own area of responsibility drives value to the PRI and meets its mission

Collaborative

Builds consensus and trust amongst team members and wider colleagues

Is responsive to feedback, proactively following up to ensure any issues are resolved

Proactively engages with colleagues in the wider organisation to gain a broader understanding of issues

Flexes style and approach based on colleagues’ level of understanding and preferences

Communicative

Speaks in a variety of settings, varying style based on type of audience

Uses a variety of innovative methods in presentations to engage the audience and improve their understanding

Clarifies matters/issues by absorbing and understanding relevant information and feeding them back in concise terms

Engages the recipient using their language, tailoring communication style for the audience

Developmental

Knows and leverages own strengths

Actively seeks opportunities to enhance knowledge/ experience

Gains input and facilitates challenge to improve processes and new ways of working

Actively seeks and shares feedback wherever possible, as a means of improvement

Maintains a local network of contacts to encourage knowledge sharing

Structured

Has a strong sense of execution and delivery, working to agreed deadlines, involving relevant colleagues and allowing enough time for review and quality assurance

Monitors and reports on progress, providing regular updates as appropriate

Builds time into work plans or projects to assess performance and provide feedback

Technical Competencies & Experience

Degree or postgraduate qualification in a field related to climate change or environment economics. Qualifications in finance would also be desirable.

Relevant work experience and networks in climate and energy policy would be advantageous. As would an understanding of TCFD and sustainability disclosure.

Experience of project management and coordinating multi-stakeholder initiatives.

Excellent written communication and verbal presentation skills with the ability to deliver high quality briefings and reports with minimal supervision.

A collaborative and consultative approach to working with others. the ability to foster an inclusive working environment.

Excellent relationship management and interpersonal skills

Proficiency in German is a prerequisite, written and speaking fluency

IT/system skills (Microsoft Office, CRM, social media, webcasts, etc.)

Very good organisational skills.

Some regional and international travel may be required.

Must be eligible to work in the country from which you are applying

APPLY HERE