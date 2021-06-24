Cruise operator Norwegian to purchase 3 mln VERs through 2023
Published 22:46 on June 24, 2021 / Last updated at 22:46 on June 24, 2021 / Americas, International, REDD, Shipping, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings committed on Wednesday to purchase 3 million verified emissions reductions (VERs) over the next three years as part of its new voluntary offset programme, with an aim of ramping up this procurement in subsequent years.
