Americas > Cruise operator Norwegian to purchase 3 mln VERs through 2023

Published 22:46 on June 24, 2021  /  Last updated at 22:46 on June 24, 2021  /  Americas, International, REDD, Shipping, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings committed on Wednesday to purchase 3 million verified emissions reductions (VERs) over the next three years as part of its new voluntary offset programme, with an aim of ramping up this procurement in subsequent years.

