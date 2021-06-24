NA Markets: CCAs press higher to new record, RGGI inches down despite compliance buying

Published 22:32 on June 24, 2021 / Last updated at 22:32 on June 24, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices steamrolled to a new all-time high over the week amid steady speculative demand, as RGGI Allowances (RGAs) declined slightly on the secondary market despite new compliance demand appearing.