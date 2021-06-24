Job Postings > Policy Officer, CAN Europe – Europe

Policy Officer, CAN Europe – Europe

Published 16:42 on June 24, 2021  /  Last updated at 16:39 on June 24, 2021  /  Job Postings  /  No Comments

Organization: CAN Europe Position: Policy officer Duty Station: Europe Deadline for Application: 7 July 2021

Organization: CAN Europe
Position: Policy officer
Duty Station: Europe
Deadline for Application: 7 July 2021

Experience Requirements:

Required qualifications

  • Preferably 2 years relevant professional experience;
  • Knowledge of energy and specific gas related energy policies;
  • Experience of working with NGOs in a network environment;
  • Experience in advocacy work and outreach to different stakeholders (NGOs, institutions, friendly business associations, consumer organisations, city networks);
  • Excellent interpersonal and team-working skills, time management, flexibility, and reliability;
  • Ability to produce results according to schedule and respecting deadlines;
  • Fluent written and spoken English, excellent communication skills, other EU languages would be an asset;
  • Ability to work on multiple issues in parallel. Preferred/desirable qualifications
  • Advocacy experience on EU energy and gas policies specifically (such as EU gas regulation, internal energy market).
  • Stakeholder contacts and network.
  • Experience in fundraising and reporting.

Contact: Esther Bollendorf Email: esther@caneurope.org

Job Announcement: http://www.caneurope.org/about-us/work-with-us

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software