Policy Officer, CAN Europe – Europe

Organization: CAN Europe
Position: Policy officer
Duty Station: Europe
Deadline for Application: 7 July 2021
Experience Requirements:
Required qualifications
- Preferably 2 years relevant professional experience;
- Knowledge of energy and specific gas related energy policies;
- Experience of working with NGOs in a network environment;
- Experience in advocacy work and outreach to different stakeholders (NGOs, institutions, friendly business associations, consumer organisations, city networks);
- Excellent interpersonal and team-working skills, time management, flexibility, and reliability;
- Ability to produce results according to schedule and respecting deadlines;
- Fluent written and spoken English, excellent communication skills, other EU languages would be an asset;
- Ability to work on multiple issues in parallel. Preferred/desirable qualifications
- Advocacy experience on EU energy and gas policies specifically (such as EU gas regulation, internal energy market).
- Stakeholder contacts and network.
- Experience in fundraising and reporting.
Contact: Esther Bollendorf Email: esther@caneurope.org
Job Announcement: http://www.caneurope.org/about-us/work-with-us