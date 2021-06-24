Intermediaries increase ACCU holdings as Australia’s offset market gets busier
Published 08:48 on June 24, 2021 / Last updated at 08:48 on June 24, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia, Other APAC, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Intermediaries increased their ACCU holdings by 50% over Q1 as Australia’s offset market saw record activity, according to regulator data released Thursday, while a separate report showed Australian investors are increasingly casting their eyes on projects elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific.
Intermediaries increased their ACCU holdings by 50% over Q1 as Australia’s offset market saw record activity, according to regulator data released Thursday, while a separate report showed Australian investors are increasingly casting their eyes on projects elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.