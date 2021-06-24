Intermediaries increase ACCU holdings as Australia’s offset market gets busier

Intermediaries increased their ACCU holdings by 50% over Q1 as Australia’s offset market saw record activity, according to regulator data released Thursday, while a separate report showed Australian investors are increasingly casting their eyes on projects elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific.