Intermediaries increase ACCU holdings as Australia’s offset market gets busier

Published 08:48 on June 24, 2021

Intermediaries increased their ACCU holdings by 50% over Q1 as Australia’s offset market saw record activity, according to regulator data released Thursday, while a separate report showed Australian investors are increasingly casting their eyes on projects elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific.

