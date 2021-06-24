Africa > ANALYSIS: Removal-based credits, governance body proving contentious in offset taskforce consultation

ANALYSIS: Removal-based credits, governance body proving contentious in offset taskforce consultation

Plans from the private sector-led Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets (TSVCM) to distinguish between voluntary emissions reductions (VERs) that avoid or remove GHGs are emerging as a key sticking point in an ongoing consultation, as some worry about potential overstep with existing crediting standards or conflicts of interest that may arise through the creation of a governance body.

