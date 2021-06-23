Communications Director, ICROA – Flexible Location

The International Emissions Trading Association (IETA) is a global non-profit organisation working with more than 160 member businesses across all major international geographies to promote market-based approaches to climate change. We are offering an exciting opportunity for a new position as Communications Director of the International Carbon Reduction and Offset Alliance (ICROA), a special initiative of IETA. ICROA’s objective is to serve IETA member interests in the growth of voluntary carbon markets with high environmental integrity. This role will contribute to the strategic success of ICROA.

The Communications Director will report directly to the ICROA Managing Director, and work closely with the ICROA Programme Director.

Responsibilities

The successful candidate will manage ICROA’s Communications strategy. More specifically, responsibilities will include:

Developing and implementing communications strategies for ICROA, highlighting successes in voluntary carbon markets.

Planning and running events that showcase ICROA’s work and vision internationally. These may be IETA and ICROA-led conferences, workshops and webinars.

Coordinating and increasing ICROA’s representation in key external events.

Engagement with key stakeholders and public opinion leaders on voluntary carbon market issues, opportunities and successes.

Maintaining and improving the ICROA website, in close collaboration with the ICROA Managing Director and Programme Director.

Managing and growing ICROA’s social media accounts to increase the visibility of ICROA’s work.

Writing articles and other content that promote ICROA’s work and the work of its Affiliates. These may appear in IETA and ICROA publications, or in external media outlets and blogs.

Improving and disseminating ICROA’s newsletter.

Responding to media enquiries and seeking effective media opportunities.

Ensuring regular reporting on ICROA’s work to Affiliates and to IETA members.

Collaborating and coordinating joint communications efforts with other IETA Staff (specifically communications resources) and Working Groups.

Desired Competencies and Skill Set

The successful candidate should have:

3 to 5 years of experience in a Communications and/or Public Relations role.

Knowledge of international climate policy and carbon markets. Ideally, some experience in dealing with corporates that have designed and implemented sustainability strategies that leverage voluntary carbon market opportunities.

Excellent communication skills, both written and interpersonal.

Entrepreneurial approach, resilience, flexibility and ability to adapt to significant workloads, prioritising accordingly with minimal support.

Fluent in written and spoken English, with preference for an additional language (ideally French, Mandarin or Spanish).

Proficiency in the use of MS Office required, social media and other communication tools.

Enthusiasm and a willingness to learn, collaborate and grow your professional skills.

Salary and Location

Salary will be commensurate with experience.

The position will likely be based in Geneva, but we are flexible on a virtual arrangement or placement in another IETA office.

This is an opportunity to contribute to a highly respected and impactful programme, working to support global climate efforts. If you are interested in the role, please send your CV and cover letter to secretariat@ieta.org before July 30. About IETA

About IETA

The International Emissions Trading Association (IETA) is a non-profit business organisation created in June 1999 to establish a functional international framework for trading in greenhouse gas emission reductions. Our membership includes leading international companies from across the carbon trading cycle. IETA members seek to develop an emissions trading regime that results in real and verifiable greenhouse gas emission reductions, while balancing economic efficiency with environmental integrity and social equity. www.ieta.org