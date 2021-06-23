Managing Director, ICROA – Flexible Location

ICROA Managing Director

The International Emissions Trading Association (IETA) is a global non-profit organisation working with more than 160 member businesses across all major international geographies to promote market-based approaches to climate change. We are offering an exciting opportunity for a new position as Managing Director of the International Carbon Reduction and Offset Alliance (ICROA), a special initiative of IETA. ICROA’s objective is to serve IETA member interests in the growth of voluntary carbon markets with high environmental integrity. This role will contribute to the strategic success of ICROA.

The Managing Director will:

Report directly to the IETA President and CEO,

Engage with the ICROA Executive Committee, and

Supervise two staff including the ICROA Programme Director and the ICROA Communications Director who will provide support for implementing ICROA’s strategy.

Responsibilities

The successful candidate will manage ICROA with regular oversight and guidance from the ICROA Chairs and Executive Committee. More specifically, responsibilities will include:

Representing and showcasing ICROA’s work, policy positions and strategic vision in international fora, conferences, webinars, workshops and initiatives.

Advocating for high environmental integrity and actionable market solutions to grow private sector voluntary climate action, in line with ICROA’s Code of Best Practice.

Working closely with the Technical Director and Communications Director to run ICROA’s Working Groups, and: o Develop positions on key market issues, coordinate research projects and respond to relevant market consultations.

Maintain ICROA’s Code of Best Practice, oversee an annual Affiliate audit process and assess independent standards for inclusion in the Code.

Organise and run events, write articles, respond to media enquiries and ensure visibility on social media platforms.

Engaging with key market stakeholders, including the ICROA Advisory Council, for guidance to develop ICROA’s work and strengthen the ICROA Code of Best Practice.

Recruiting new ICROA Affiliates from the IETA membership and externally.

Ensuring regular reporting on ICROA’s work to Affiliates and to IETA members.

Collaborating and coordinating joint efforts with other IETA Staff and Working Groups.

Desired Competencies and Skill Set

The successful candidate should have:

5-10 years of experience in carbon markets, with expertise in technical and policy areas related to voluntary carbon markets. Experience in working with corporates to develop and implement emissions abatement strategies is a plus.

Solid education and experience in market-based climate change policy and excellent understanding of the global landscape on climate negotiations.

Experience managing a team.

Excellent facilitation and interpersonal skills.

Excellent communication skills, both written and oral (e.g. experienced and effective in public speaking).

Entrepreneurial approach, resilience, flexibility and ability to adapt to significant workloads, prioritising accordingly with minimal support.

Fluent in written and spoken English, with preference for an additional language (ideally French, Mandarin or Spanish).

Proficiency in the use of MS Office required, knowledge of social media and other communication tools a plus.

Enthusiasm and a willingness to learn, collaborate and grow your professional skills.

Salary and Location

Salary will be commensurate with experience.

The position will likely be based in Geneva, but we are flexible on a virtual arrangement or placement in another IETA office.

This is an opportunity to contribute to a highly respected and impactful programme, working to support global climate efforts. If you are interested in the role, please send your CV and cover letter to secretariat@ieta.org before July 30.

About IETA

The International Emissions Trading Association (IETA) is a non-profit business organisation created in June 1999 to establish a functional international framework for trading in greenhouse gas emission reductions. Our membership includes leading international companies from across the carbon trading cycle. IETA members seek to develop an emissions trading regime that results in real and verifiable greenhouse gas emission reductions, while balancing economic efficiency with environmental integrity and social equity. www.ieta.org