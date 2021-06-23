Americas > California spent months examining non-compliance issue before launching offset probe, documents show

California spent months examining non-compliance issue before launching offset probe, documents show

Published 17:49 on June 23, 2021

California regulator ARB spent months evaluating a potential regulatory violation at a Wisconsin dairy farm before launching a formal review, documents show, while the offset project appears to have adjusted out a subsequent non-compliance event in a future credit reporting period.

